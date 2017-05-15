PSD bus hit with pellet or BB gun; student suffers minor injury

PASCO, WA - Pasco School District says someone shot at one of its buses this afternoon with either a pellet gun or a BB gun. It happened near the Cable Bridge, near the corner of Washington Street and 2nd Avenue. Reporter Rex Carlin was there soon after.

Pasco Police told Rex the bus was driving along the Ainsworth Overpass when someone fired a shot at the back right window of the bus. It happened around 2:45 this afternoon, with the bus carrying nine students from Ochoa Middle School.

Pasco Police say a female student suffered a minor injury from some shattered window glass, and her parents picked her up.

The other students were picked up and taken home on another PSD bus.

A member of the Pasco Police Department told Rex they do not have anyone in custody and don't have any suspects as of now, but they are fully investigating the case.

If you have any information or may have seen anything suspicious near the Ainsworth Overpass this afternoon, contact the Pasco Police Department.