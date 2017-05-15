Yakima city leaders hold public safety forum

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima city leaders are continuing efforts to ease community fears with a public forum. It starts at 6:00 p.m., and reporter Gilbert Magallon is attending.

The forum is taking place at Together Church off of North 4th Street and right across the street from Miller Park.

The Public Safety Forum is being put together by organization Safe Yakima Valley.

City leaders along with law enforcement will be attending to explain to the public how they're dealing with recent violent crimes and to listen to the public's concerns.

As we know, there have been eight homicides in Yakima this year so far, and a total of ten in the county. The police department says that several of the last were gang-related.