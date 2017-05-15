Yakima city leaders hold public safety forumPosted: Updated:
Yakima VideoMore>>
-
Teenagers help build homes for families in need
Teenagers help build homes for families in need
Yakima city leaders hold public safety forum
Yakima city leaders hold public safety forum
Family displaced after fire spreads to attic
Family displaced after fire spreads to attic
Multiple violent crimes under investigation in Yakima
Multiple violent crimes under investigation in Yakima
Skin cancer: what to look for and how to avoid it
Skin cancer: what to look for and how to avoid it
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
Teenagers help build homes for families in need
Teenagers help build homes for families in need
The life of a family in need in Toppenish is about to change.More >>
The life of a family in need in Toppenish is about to change.More >>
Yakima city leaders hold public safety forum
Yakima city leaders hold public safety forum
Yakima city leaders are continuing efforts to ease community fears with a public forum.More >>
Yakima city leaders are continuing efforts to ease community fears with a public forum.More >>
Horse owners should vaccinate animals against West Nile virus
Horse owners should vaccinate animals against West Nile virus
The Washington State Department of Agriculture is urging horse owners to vaccinate their animals as soon as possible to protect against West Nile virus.More >>
The Washington State Department of Agriculture is urging horse owners to vaccinate their animals as soon as possible to protect against West Nile virus.More >>
6 inches of Mt. St. Helens ash fell on Lind, WA; half as much on closer cities
6 inches of Mt. St. Helens ash fell on Lind, WA; half as much on closer cities
The day Mount St. Helens erupted, Gladie Nagamitsu vividly remembers when noon turned to midnight and the sky started raining down on the tiny farming town of Lind, Wash., where she lives.More >>
The day Mount St. Helens erupted, Gladie Nagamitsu vividly remembers when noon turned to midnight and the sky started raining down on the tiny farming town of Lind, Wash., where she lives.More >>
Inslee to sign DUI and distracted driving bills Tuesday
Inslee to sign DUI and distracted driving bills Tuesday
Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday will sign three transportation safety bills in Tacoma designed to increase safety for drivers on the state's roads.More >>
Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday will sign three transportation safety bills in Tacoma designed to increase safety for drivers on the state's roads.More >>
Stamp Out Hunger With The U.S. Post Office
Stamp Out Hunger With The U.S. Post Office
We're all in the giving spirit during the holiday season and that's great, but people need help even more right now.More >>
We're all in the giving spirit during the holiday season and that's great, but people need help even more right now.More >>
Yakima City Council Member Carmen Mendez In Court
Yakima City Council Member Carmen Mendez In Court
Yakima City Council member Carmen Mendez appeared in court today, nearly a month after slamming into the back of an SUV.More >>
Yakima City Council member Carmen Mendez appeared in court today, nearly a month after slamming into the back of an SUV.More >>
Text-to-9-1-1 Available in Yakima County
Text-to-9-1-1 Available in Yakima County
Getting a hold of 9-1-1 just got a lot easier in Yakima county. You don't even need to talk to a dispatcher.More >>
Getting a hold of 9-1-1 just got a lot easier in Yakima county. You don't even need to talk to a dispatcher.More >>
Barry Beckford Takes Plea Deal From Yakima County Prosecutors
Barry Beckford Takes Plea Deal From Yakima County Prosecutors
The 20-year-old cold case murder of Debbie Bailey is finally coming to an end. Her husband, Barry Beckford, is taking an Alford plea deal from prosecutors.More >>
The 20-year-old cold case murder of Debbie Bailey is finally coming to an end. Her husband, Barry Beckford, is taking an Alford plea deal from prosecutors.More >>
AG Ferguson pledges legal defense of Washington’s national monuments
AG Ferguson pledges legal defense of Washington’s national monuments
Attorney General Bob Ferguson today sent a letter to Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke opposing the unprecedented review and potential rollback of national monument protections ordered by President Donald Trump. In his letter, Ferguson states he has a team ready to act to defend both Hanford Reach National Monument and San Juan Islands National Monument, if necessary.More >>
Attorney General Bob Ferguson today sent a letter to Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke opposing the unprecedented review and potential rollback of national monument protections ordered by President Donald Trump. In his letter, Ferguson states he has a team ready to act to defend both Hanford Reach National Monument and San Juan Islands National Monument, if necessary.More >>