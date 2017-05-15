Adult supervision advised for swimming children - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Adult supervision advised for swimming children

UNITED STATES - About a thousand American children die from drowning every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

But a new survey says many parents allow their kids to swim without supervision.

More than one-third of parents said they would allow their child to be in a home, hotel, or neighborhood pool without adult supervision.

One in seven said they would allow a child who cannot swim to be in the water unsupervised.

Experts strongly advise parents to closely watch their children at all times, even if they are good swimmers.

