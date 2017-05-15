Teenagers help build homes for families in need

TOPPENISH, WA - The life of a family in need in Toppenish is about to change. They are getting a brand new home, and the construction workers are from the life-changing YouthBuild Yakima Valley program.

YouthBuild has a simple goal.

"This is about the students that hopefully this gives them another opportunity to reengage," said Ben Soria, Director of Northwest Community Action Center. "To go out and truly build a career for themselves."

YouthBuild is made up of teenagers who, for one reason or another, became high school dropouts. But now they're reclaiming their education in hard hats and work boots.

"There's a lot of traits out here to be learned," said Issiah Deluna, an 18-year-old YouthBuild in-school student. "I'm a person who likes to work hands on and so there's so many different things to learn and we're actually helping out the community."

The biggest impact these teens are making?

They build homes for families who desperately need them, with a little help from Habitat For Humanity.

"It means a lot that we're out here helping out another family that's in need," Deluna said. "Especially in the community of Toppenish. It's very hard out here to find a nice, stable home."

Even if kids have left school, YouthBuild still knows how important education is. The program also helps teens earn their high school diploma or GED.

"It makes me feel like I can reach my goals or that I could do the things that I really want to do in life," said Deluna.

YouthBuild is really making a huge difference in people's lives. It has been around for about three years and they have built a few houses. The home they're working on right now will be ready in just ten weeks.