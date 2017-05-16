Workers credited with finding partial collapsePosted: Updated:
Suspect arrested in early morning Richland stabbing
PSD bus hit with pellet or BB gun; student suffers minor injury
NBC Right Now-Mother's Day
First Responders Mother's Day
Safe Kids Saturday-Richland
Man dies after semi accident near Othello
One man is dead after a semi truck crash near Othello.More >>
Workers credited with finding partial collapse
The Department of Energy says workers at Hanford who questioned some unusual radiation readings are being credited with discovering the partial collapse of a waste storage tunnel last week.More >>
Suspect arrested in early morning Richland stabbing
An 18-year-old Richland man is under arrest this evening after allegedly stabbing a man this morning.More >>
PSD bus hit with pellet or BB gun; student suffers minor injury
Pasco School District says someone shot at one of its buses this afternoon with either a pellet gun or a BB gun.More >>
Horse owners should vaccinate animals against West Nile virus
The Washington State Department of Agriculture is urging horse owners to vaccinate their animals as soon as possible to protect against West Nile virus.More >>
6 inches of Mt. St. Helens ash fell on Lind, WA; half as much on closer cities
The day Mount St. Helens erupted, Gladie Nagamitsu vividly remembers when noon turned to midnight and the sky started raining down on the tiny farming town of Lind, Wash., where she lives.More >>
Inslee to sign DUI and distracted driving bills Tuesday
Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday will sign three transportation safety bills in Tacoma designed to increase safety for drivers on the state's roads.More >>
Kristina on the Course: A talk on the tee
For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina Shalhoup decided to do things a little differently and have a 'talk on the tee' with Wine Valley Golf Club's head pro, John Thorsnes.More >>
PGE suspends effort for two natural gas-fired power plants permits
Portland General Electric has suspended its effort to get permits for two new natural gas-fired power plants near Boardman.More >>
Woman dies after Richland house fire
An elderly woman who was taken to the hospital after a house fire last week has died.More >>
