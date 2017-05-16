Workers credited with finding partial collapse

HANFORD, WA - The Department of Energy says workers at Hanford who questioned some unusual radiation readings are being credited with discovering the partial collapse of a waste storage tunnel last week.



The sinkhole atop the tunnel was discovered on Tuesday, May 9th. It has since been filled in with more than 50 truckloads of soil.



The U.S. Department of Energy says no one was hurt in the incident.



Technicians were monitoring the area of the tunnel on Tuesday morning when they noticed that some radiation readings were higher than expected. The DOE says the readings were not at levels that would have harmed the workers.



Hanford for decades made plutonium for nuclear weapons.