Man dies after semi accident near Othello

OTHELLO, WA - One man is dead after a semi truck crash near Othello. Washington State Patrol tells NBC Right Now 58-year-old Miguel Penado of Quincy was driving northbound on State Route 17 about five miles south of Othello just before 2:00 Monday afternoon.

Troopers say his truck left the roadway and lost its trailer. The truck ran into a fence, power pole and a tree about 50 feet off the roadway before catching fire. 

WSP says they don't think drugs or alcohol are involved.

