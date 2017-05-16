Local 14-year-old serving four years for assisting in robbery of elderly woman

KENNEWICK, WA (AP) - A 14-year-old Tri-Cities boy will be locked up in a juvenile facility until he is 18 for helping tape a 73-year-old woman to a chair during a robbery of her home.

Luis Palomo Olmedo was one of four people charged in connection with the December 18th home invasion, and the second case to resolve.

16-year-old Ezekiel I. Salazar already is serving 2 1/2 years for tipping off his friends to target the woman. He used to do household chores and yard work for Laura Dunbar, and knew she lived alone and owned guns that the thieves targeted.

Dunbar chewed through the duct tape and freed herself to call 911 once she was sure the burglars were gone.