Union Gap police investigating armed robbery

UNION GAP, WA - On May 15th, 2017 at approximately 10:01 p.m., the Airline Market located at 1002 W Washington Avenue in Union Gap was robbed. Three masked subjects entered the store armed with handguns. The suspects held the store clerk at gunpoint and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

This was the second robbery of the Airline Market this year. The previous robbery occurred April 13th at approximately 9:27 p.m.

The suspect’s descriptions are similar and described as three masked men of medium build between approximately 5’8 – 6’0 tall.

The Union Gap Police Department is asking for anyone who might have information about these robberies to call the agency at (509)-248-0430.

These investigations are ongoing.