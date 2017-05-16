Richland High School class takes Hanford Reach field trip

RICHLAND, WA - Richland High School's ecology biodiversity class took a field trip out to Hanford Reach to learn about the area from the time of the Missoula floods to now.

So far, the class has spent much of their second semester studying ecosystems and stability in the environment. Their teacher, Audra Richter, told us it's all about making sure the students see firsthand what she's been teaching them in the classroom.

"So many of my teenagers say there's nothing to do in the Tri-Cities," Richter said. "I was like, 'you guys, you have no idea.' So I want them to get out. I want them to see how awesome the shrub steppe is, I mean, we can even see the history of our area with all the reactors that we have over there. And I also want them to have an appreciation that science can occur outside of the classroom."

The students who spoke to us today said their favorite part about taking the upper level ecology class is the ability to go on those field trips to see and study those areas up close and personal.