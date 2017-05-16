Interim Sheriff Jerry Hatcher to serve rest of sheriff term

KENNEWICK, WA - The Benton County Commissioners announce Jerry Hatcher will be the interim sheriff until the fall election. This coming after the commissioners interviewed all three candidates this afternoon at the Benton County Justice Center.

Reporter Rex Carlin learned this afternoon that all three candidates - acting Sheriff Jerry Hatcher, Kennewick Police Sergeant Ken Lattin, and Benton County Detective Sergeant Bob Brockman - were brought one by one into the room with commissioners and onlookers and asked nine questions.

These questions ranged from their views on the state of the Benton County Jail, to experience managing people and budgets, to their volunteer work history and more.

Lattin emphasized his work leading the multi-agency law enforcement efforts at Water Follies for more than a decade as one of his crowning achievements in the area.

Hatcher shared his experiences working through the ranks of the Sheriff's Office, including actually working in the role of sheriff since Sheriff Steve Keane stepped down April 1st. He says keeping consistency within the Sheriff's Office is important for all the workers.

"The good thing is the stability that I bring, is the fact that I've been the under sheriff, I've been the interim sheriff, I basically filled in when Sheriff Keane was going through his chemo," Hatcher said. "So I have been there. They understand what I bring, my management style."

Commissioner Jerome Delvin told the candidates that for him it came down to Hatcher and Lattin for the position...with Hatcher's experience working the job already as being one of his deciding factors in filling the position with Hatcher. As for potential candidates this fall in the sheriff's race, Hatcher says he will run, and Lattin will be in the race as well.