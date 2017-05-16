How to spot counterfeit dollar billsPosted: Updated:
Case of Pasco Spider-Man performer dropped due to lack of evidence
Man stabs store clerk while carrying head of deceased mother
How to spot counterfeit dollar bills
Interim Sheriff Jerry Hatcher to serve rest of sheriff term
Richland High School class takes Hanford Reach field trip
Man stabs store clerk while carrying head of deceased mother
Police have confirmed that the severed head of a woman brought into an Oregon grocery store before a stabbing belonged to the mother of the suspect.More >>
How to spot counterfeit dollar bills
Funny money, bogus bills, whatever you want to call it...Kennewick Police are looking into counterfeit money being used at local stores.More >>
Interim Sheriff Jerry Hatcher to serve rest of sheriff term
The Benton County Commissioners announce Jerry Hatcher will be the interim sheriff until the fall election.More >>
New accommodations for pregnant workers become law
Gov. Jay Inslee today signed legislation providing new protections for pregnant women in the workplace.More >>
Richland High School class takes Hanford Reach field trip
Richland High School's ecology biodiversity class took a field trip out to Hanford Reach to learn about the area from the time of the Missoula floods to now.More >>
Local 14-year-old serving four years for assisting in robbery of elderly woman
A 14-year-old Tri-Cities boy will be locked up in a juvenile facility until he is 18 for helping tape a 73-year-old woman to a chair during a robbery of her home.More >>
BBB warns of festival scamming fraud
Dust off the sunglasses, flower crowns and flip flops. It’s time for festival season to start!More >>
Man dies after semi accident near Othello
One man is dead after a semi truck crash near Othello.More >>
Workers credited with finding partial collapse
The Department of Energy says workers at Hanford who questioned some unusual radiation readings are being credited with discovering the partial collapse of a waste storage tunnel last week.More >>
Suspect arrested in early morning Richland stabbing
An 18-year-old Richland man is under arrest this evening after allegedly stabbing a man this morning.More >>
