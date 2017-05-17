Jury selection begins in civil trial against the Kennewick School District

KENNEWICK, WA - Jury selection has started in a civil trial involving three men who claim a Washington school district failed to protect them from being sexually abused by a teacher and coach.



The plaintiffs say Kennewick School District administrators and teachers were aware of 81-year-old William B. Pickerel's out-of-town sports trips with male students, but never stopped them.



Pickerel pleaded guilty in 2008 to molestation and sexual misconduct with a minor for molesting five boys. He is out of prison after serving five and a half years of a ten year sentence.



Of the 77 jurors who responded Monday, only three were dismissed by the court.