Hermiston voters decide not to approve multi-million dollar bond

HERMISTON, OR - Voters in Oregon did not approve the $104 million bond measure during the May 16 special election. The election results came back with 42% in favor versus 58% opposed.

The Hermiston School District Superintendent of Schools Dr. Fred Maiocco released a statement saying, "We were extremely disappointed to learn that voters did not approve the ballot measure. The election results indicate that we have more work to do in educating the community about the challenges facing our growing district."

He says, "The election results will require district administration to work with the board of directors to consider other possible solutions for the facility challenges we are facing."

If approved, the bond would have allowed the district to replace Rocky Heights and Highland Hills Elementary Schools at their current locations; build a new elementary school on district-owned property near Theater Lane; expand Hermiston High School; and address deferred maintenance, parking and ventilation systems at Sandstone Middle School.

In 2008 voters approved a $69.9 million bond, which replaced Sunset and West Park Elementary Schools on their sites and replaced Armand Larive Middle School on district-owned property at SW 9th Street and Gettman Road.