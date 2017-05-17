CRIME STOPPERS: William Roscoe KingPosted: Updated:
Case of Pasco Spider-Man performer dropped due to lack of evidence
Man stabs store clerk while carrying head of deceased mother
How to spot counterfeit dollar bills
Interim Sheriff Jerry Hatcher to serve rest of sheriff term
Richland High School class takes Hanford Reach field trip
Washington unemployment rate drops to 4.6 percent
Washington state's unemployment rate dropped to 4.6 percent last month and the state added 1,200 new jobs.More >>
CRIME STOPPERS: William Roscoe King
Pasco Police and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a William Roscoe King.More >>
Hermiston voters decide not to approve multi-million dollar bond
Voters in Oregon did not approve the $104 million bond measure during the May 16 special election.More >>
Jury selection begins in civil trial against the Kennewick School District
Jury selection has started in a civil trial involving three men who claim a Washington school district failed to protect them from being sexually abused by a teacher and coach.More >>
Man stabs store clerk while carrying head of deceased mother
Police have confirmed that the severed head of a woman brought into an Oregon grocery store before a stabbing belonged to the mother of the suspect.More >>
How to spot counterfeit dollar bills
Funny money, bogus bills, whatever you want to call it...Kennewick Police are looking into counterfeit money being used at local stores.More >>
Interim Sheriff Jerry Hatcher to serve rest of sheriff term
The Benton County Commissioners announce Jerry Hatcher will be the interim sheriff until the fall election.More >>
New accommodations for pregnant workers become law
Gov. Jay Inslee today signed legislation providing new protections for pregnant women in the workplace.More >>
Richland High School class takes Hanford Reach field trip
Richland High School's ecology biodiversity class took a field trip out to Hanford Reach to learn about the area from the time of the Missoula floods to now.More >>
Local 14-year-old serving four years for assisting in robbery of elderly woman
A 14-year-old Tri-Cities boy will be locked up in a juvenile facility until he is 18 for helping tape a 73-year-old woman to a chair during a robbery of her home.More >>
