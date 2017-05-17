CRIME STOPPERS: William Roscoe King

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a William Roscoe King.

King's last known residence city is Pasco. He is 40 years old (DOB: 1-4-77), black, 6'03", 196 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

King has a Felony Washington State Department of Corrections Warrant for Escape from Community Custody. His Original Charge is Burglary 1st Degree. Nationwide Extradition.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward of up to one thousand dollars for information, which results in the arrest for any felony crimes reported to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.