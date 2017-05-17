Investigation underway following death of 35 y.o. Yakima Corrections inmate

YAKIMA, WA - On May 17th at approximately 3:10 a.m., inmate Moon Martin, a 35-year-old male, was found unresponsive in his bunk in the Main Jail Annex housing unit D by his cellmates who notified Yakima County Corrections Officers.

Martin's cellmates advised Corrections Staff that Martin would normally snore loud throughout the night and that they checked on him after he abruptly stopped snoring and his breathing became labored. Corrections Officers and Medical staff attempted to revive Martin. Advanced Life Support Ambulance responded to the jail and Martin was pronounced deceased by paramedics after attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Martin was incarcerated at the Yakima County Department of Corrections on a housing contract for the City Of Puyallup. He has been in custody in Yakima County since January 22nd, 2017. Martin was not involved in any known incidents during his incarceration, and had no known medical issues.

While in custody Martin attended a Chemical Dependency program. He successfully completed the program and attended a graduation ceremony for the program on May 15th. Martin actively participated in the graduation ceremony and there were no signs during the ceremony or reception that followed that he was having any difficulties. He was scheduled to be released from Yakima County custody on July 3rd and return to Puyallup.

Annex unit D is a dormitory housing unit, with the capacity to house 72 inmates. Currently 54 inmates reside in the unit.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. An autopsy was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. today to determine the cause of death.

The Yakima County Department of Corrections is conducting an independent internal investigation.