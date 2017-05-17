Two furry officers strut their stuff for elementary students

TERRACE HEIGHTS, WA - Elementary school kids at one school in Terrace Heights had the time of their lives during an assembly earlier today. Yakima Police had two very special officers teach the kids what they do on the job. The kids were having so much fun because the officers...are dogs.

Dexter and Kova are the only two K-9s on YPD's staff. The dogs and their officer handlers had a presentation in front of a small but extremely eager crowd of elementary students from Riverside Christian School.

Officers Rob Walters and Mark McKinney are the department's K-9 handlers. They answered a lot of questions from the kids, and K-9 officers Dexter and Kova demonstrated how they bite suspects and sniff out evidence.

It was hard to tell who had more fun - Dexter and Kova or the students.

"The dogs play and be happy," said McKinney, "and it's great to see the kids get behind us and be excited that the police officers are here."

The demonstration was put on by Leadership Yakima, and just in time to get the word out about this weekend's 5K fun run and walk to raise money to get another K-9 officer for YPD. The cost for just the dog is $10,000.

If you're interested in signing up for the 5K or donating to YPD's K-9 Unit, visit www.yakimastrong.eventbrite.com. A flyer for the event is also attached to this article.