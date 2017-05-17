A Hermiston remembrance in honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Week

HERMISTON, OR - For Law Enforcement Appreciation Week, reporter Mackenzie Maynard visited Hermiston to find out how special this week is to those men and women who risk their lives for us every day.

With what's going on with our country, with all the negative towards law enforcement, now more than ever these men and women need to hear a 'thank you'. A small way to make a big statement are blue ribbons.

"This year I basically ran out," said Terry Cummings, Chaplain with Hermiston Police and Umatilla Fire. "What you see is what you get; we've given out over nineteen hundred."

For the past seven years, Cummings has been passing them out.

"We just decided it's one way we want to support our guys and gals," Cummings said.

And while they represent a 'thank you' from the community, the meaning behind the ribbons goes even beyond that.

"'Cops' stands for 'concerns of police survivors,'" explained Cummings. "Everyone in this organization or nearly everyone has lost someone in the line of duty of police work."

So a remembrance for those who gave their lives to protect ours, all while thanking those still here continuing to keep us safe.

"This is national law enforcement week, but for goodness sake's, find some way to say thank you to the men and women who put their lives on the line daily for us," Cummings said.

With a few days left of Law Enforcement Appreciation Week, there's still time to say thank you, but it doesn't just have to be this week. In fact, it could be all year round that you stop in or send an email or letter and share with them that two word, eight letter phrase...'thank you.'

"Hey, this is the week set aside by Congress to honor these men and women," said Cummings. "Let's do it, get creative, somehow figure out a way to say 'thank you, we appreciate you,' that's all it amounts to."