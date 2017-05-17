'Exercise Your Generosity' and help out Second Harvest

RICHLAND, WA - Bikini season is almost upon us. If you're not the type to break a sweat, don't worry...instead, you can 'Exercise Your Generosity.'

It's a challenge going on right now with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, local gyms, and Second Harvest.

Reporter Jaclyn Selesky learned that weights aren't the only things being raised in our local gyms. Right now, several gyms in our area are competing against one another to see who can raise the most food and money for Second Harvest.

"This project kind of is targeting folks who are very health-minded," said Lee Ann McCue, Project Manager at PNNL. "We're targeting gyms, getting that kind of competition mindset in place. Can this gym out-compete the other gym for how much money and food they gather."

There are five members on Team Battelle, a volunteer project managing group over at PNNL who came up with Exercise Your Generosity. It's a fundraiser/competition between at least five local gyms to raise money and collect food for Second Harvest.

They say the summer months are especially slow for Second Harvest.

"They're in need," McCue said. "They have a deficit in what their projected funding and food for what they would need for the rest of the year, and so we wanted to fill that need. That immediate need."

The donation boxes are right at the entrance of each gym. Once the competition is over on the 31st, Team Battelle will collect everything.

"And then we're going to weigh the food at the end," said PNNL Project Manager, Theresa Koehler, "and whoever gets the most weight or the most pounds will end up winning the competition."

The winner will be announced on Wednesday the 5th, but the fundraising doesn't stop there. There will be a Badger Mountain hike on June 17th. Team Battelle will be there taking donations to help Second Harvest.