A Yakima remembrance in honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Week

YAKIMA, WA - Members of the Honor Guard marched outside of the Yakima Police Department carrying flags. Boots and a police cap were placed under a wreath. All of this was done to honor officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2016.

"People don't realize that every single day, the men and women of the Yakima Police Department and every law enforcement agency across the country literally put their lives on the line," said Mike Bastinelli, Spokesman for the Yakima Police Department.

The names of 145 officers were written on a board. 63 of those officers were shot and killed.

"They went to work that day kissing their wife or husband, hoping that they would come home that night," Bastinelli said, "and they didn't."

One of those officers was Jake Gutierrez of Washington. The Tacoma officer was shot and killed in November.

"We are seeing officers killed way too often," said Bastinelli. "We had one in Tacoma last year, so they hit close to home."

YPD says they have never lost an officer in the line of duty. They will continue to honor and remember their fallen brothers and sisters.