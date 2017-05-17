'Friends of Badger Mountain' wants to remind hikers of 'poo problems'

RICHLAND, WA - There are a lot of people on Badger Mountain now that we're seeing these summer-like temperatures. Reporter Jaclyn Selesky talked with a volunteer with 'Friends of Badger Mountain,' who wants to remind you of the do's and dont's when it comes to our four-legged friends.

Half of the people who use the mountain have a dog with them. Friends of Badger bought it to preserve it as a shrub step habitat, so really it's a nature preserve, not an off-leash dog park. Over the past 12 years, they tell NBC Right Now that the issue of people not picking up after their dogs has gradually improved, but it's certainly still an issue.

"We do the things that the general user would not do," said Kent Richert, volunteer with Friends of Badger Mountain. "We have rakes, we have hoes, we put the gravel back onto the trail, we put more gravel on."

But they don't pick up after other people's dogs. Richert tells us the only way these general rules are enforced is through other people...people who value the mountain and who understand that it's our responsibility to maintain and preserve Badger.