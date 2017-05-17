Local kids get hands-on experience helping others in needPosted: Updated:
Local kids get hands-on experience helping others in need
'Friends of Badger Mountain' wants to remind hikers of 'poo problems'
Hermiston school bond fails in special election
An interview on current events with Attorney General Bob Ferguson
'Exercise Your Generosity' and help out Second Harvest
Local kids get hands-on experience helping others in need
Fifth graders spent the morning cleaning the yard of Anny Perez, who, because of her age, can't do the work on her own.More >>
'Friends of Badger Mountain' wants to remind hikers of 'poo problems'
There are a lot of people on Badger Mountain now that we're seeing these summer-like temperatures.More >>
Hermiston school bond fails in special election
It was not a good day for Hermiston School District as the proposed bond failed in the election; 58 percent voted no and 42 percent voted yes.More >>
An interview on current events with Attorney General Bob Ferguson
We interviewed Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson today, who is in town for a short visit.More >>
A Hermiston remembrance in honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Week
For Law Enforcement Appreciation Week, reporter Mackenzie Maynard visited Hermiston to find out how special this week is to those men and women who risk their lives for us every day.More >>
'Exercise Your Generosity' and help out Second Harvest
Bikini season is almost upon us. If you're not the type to break a sweat, don't worry...instead, you can 'Exercise Your Generosity.'More >>
Ex Spider-Man performer speaks out about dismissed rape case
You might remember Siharath from last month. NBC Right Now was the first to tell you about his job dressing up as Spider-Man to entertain young children at birthday parties.More >>
Washington unemployment rate drops to 4.6 percent
Washington state's unemployment rate dropped to 4.6 percent last month and the state added 1,200 new jobs.More >>
CRIME STOPPERS: William Roscoe King
Pasco Police and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a William Roscoe King.More >>
Hermiston voters decide not to approve multi-million dollar bond
Voters in Oregon did not approve the $104 million bond measure during the May 16 special election.More >>
