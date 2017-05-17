Local kids get hands-on experience helping others in need

TRI-CITIES, WA - Fifth graders spent the morning cleaning the yard of Anny Perez, who, because of her age, can't do the work on her own. And with a low income, she can't afford to hire a company.

"Leaves just pile up and it's hard for me to get out there and rake them and get them picked up," Perez said. "I appreciate what they're doing for me."

"I want these elderly people not to have so much to do and helping people is the only way to do that," said 5th grader Brian Hodde.

The entire Tri-City Adventist School was doing community work all day in the Tri-Cities, and even some parents were there helping out.

"Hopefully it just brings some happiness and makes her quality of life better," said 5th grade teacher Sarah Harris.

The message behind this community service is to teach kids about helping those who need help the most.

"It makes me happy because I like helping people who can't do things for themselves," said Hodde.

"I want them to have that drive to," Harris said. "As they go on in life and become adults, to help other people, and someday they will be elderly too."

Students and Rebuilding Mid Columbia are getting ready to serve fifteen families in the next few weeks.