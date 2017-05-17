An interview on current events with Attorney General Bob Ferguson

KENNEWICK, WA - We interviewed Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson today, who is in town for a short visit. Reporter Rex Carlin sat down with him and started the conversation by asking about President Trump's executive order to allow Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to review national monuments created in the last two decades. Hanford Reach is on that list of sites that could be reviewed.

"There's a lot of pressure from some folks in the western part of the country to roll back protections for federally-protected lands," AG Ferguson said. "They want those lands to be used for development, for example. I don't think that's the right approach for the Hanford Reach National Monument, I don't think it's the right approach that the people of the State of Washington want for it either. That's why I sent a letter to the Secretary of the Interior saying basically, 'hey, first come take a look at the Hanford Reach National Monument. If you see it, I think you will love it. And number two, if you try to roll back its protections, I will file a lawsuit.'"

Rex asked Ferguson about the status of his lawsuit against President Trump's revised travel ban, which would bar entry to the U.S. from citizens of six Muslim-majority countries.

"Ultimately, the U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether or not it'll go forward," said AG Ferguson.

Rex noted that that's not anything that happens quickly.

"That's right, although I will say this case has been moving more quickly than most because of the urgency and the importance of the travel ban," AG Ferguson responded.

AG Ferguson added that the Arlene's Flowers case out of Richland has been filed with the U.S. Supreme Court. AG Ferguson doesn't know if the Supreme Court will actually take the case, but he will argue for the state if it does get seen at the federal level.

An one side note on AG Ferguson; last month he made Time Magazine's list of '100 Most Influential People.'

Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Defense Secretary James Mattis from Richland, and Melinda Gates also made the list from Washington.