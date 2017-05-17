Hermiston school bond fails in special election

HERMISTON, OR - It was not a good day for Hermiston School District as the proposed bond failed in the election; 58 percent voted no and 42 percent voted yes.

With this bond they were planning on upgrading some of their schools and completely building new ones in order to keep up with the district's growth as well as keeping the students safe. They say their first step is figuring out why it failed, then what happens with no extra money from that bond.

"With no extra funding, if any modulars are procured in the future, then the community needs to know it will be coming out of the general fund," said Maria Duron with the school district. "Normally general fund money is used to purchase textbooks, curriculum wages and those kinds of things."

Meanwhile, Pendleton Fire and Ambulance will be getting a new station; 60 percent voted yes to pass the $10 million bond. Now their firehouse that was built in 1959 will be upgraded to meet their needs and growth. In fact, they posted on Facebook a statement which reads: "It is exciting to know that we will be able to meet the needs of our community and improve our service and delivery now and into the future."