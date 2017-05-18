Pasco Police looking for two suspects in armed robbery

PASCO, WA - Police are still looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery in Pasco. It happened just before 10:00 Wednesday night at the Little Caesars off Road 68.

Officers tell us two men with bandanas over their face walked into the store while holding guns.

Sgt. Pruneda with the Pasco Police tell us the suspects asked to speak with a manager. "They demanded to speak with the manager, and get the safe open. There were only three employees inside the store, there were no customers. The manager complied, opened up the safe and the two men were able to leave with an undisclosed amount of cash."

Police used a canine unit to search the area but didn't find anything. They then scanned the area and still were unsuccessful.

Both men are being described as Hispanic in their 20's and they both had blue bandanas over their faces.

If you know anything you should call PPD at (509) 545-3510.