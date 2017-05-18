Former Fox News CEO dies at age 77

NEW YORK, NY - Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes has died at the age of 77.

Ailes' wife issued a statement Thursday morning, saying she was "profoundly sad and heartbroken" on her husband's passing.

Ailes found Fox News in 1996 building it into a cable news ratings leader and a platform for right wing politics. He left the network last year after a series of sexual harassment claims.

Right now, the cause of death is unknown.