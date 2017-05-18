Five people rescued after boat capsizes

KENNEWICK, WA - Everyone is okay after a Coast Guard ship with five people on-board capsized on the Snake River.

According to a Coast Guard spokesperson, the 26-foot ship was carrying a team out of Kennewick when it went down near the Little Goose Dam Wednesday. NBC Right Now has been told the crew was tending to buoys when the ship sank.

Luckily, a good samaritan was in the area and helped get everyone to shore safely.