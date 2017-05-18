MSA employees receive Lifesaving Awards for actions

RICHLAND, WA – Employees at Mission Support Alliance (MSA) are committed to safety both at work and at home. Two employees were recently honored with MSA’s “Presidents’ Lifesaving Award” from MSA President Bill Johnson. The award recognizes employees who demonstrate caring and courage by taking immediate action directly attributable to saving someone’s life.

Jim Marsh recently responded to someone in distress. He directed someone to call 911 and found the man was not breathing and had no pulse. Jim administered CPR for more than 10 minutes until the paramedics arrived. The man was transported to the hospital and continues to recover from a heart attack. Jim’s quick thinking and actions saved this man’s life.

Dan Wiley, also performed life-saving CPR recently. Dan was at home and heard his father call for help and found him gasping for air. Dan’s father stopped breathing and no longer had a pulse. Dan immediately began administering CPR. When paramedics arrived, they continued CPR and stabilized Dan’s father to transport him to the hospital, crediting Dan’s actions with saving his father’s life.

“All of us at MSA are incredibly proud of these two men for individually responding with lifesaving actions in stressful situations. No one ever wants to find them self in this type of situation but they both acted quickly to save a life,” stated MSA President Bill Johnson.