How East Valley Middle School handled a brief loss of water

EAST VALLEY, WA - Things are back to normal at East Valley Central Middle School, near Moxee.

The water had to be shut off for a little over a day in a portion of the school after construction workers cut a water line yesterday morning they didn't think would impact the campus.

Unfortunately, it did.

Today, workers replaced the line and the water was turned back on a little after one o' clock. They are also in the middle of building eight additional classrooms and a new gym.

Parents were notified through the district's school messenger, and there was also an alert put on the district's website.

Students were given the option of either using porta potties or going to parts of campus that did have running water, but an anonymous concerned parent called NBC Right Now, wanting to know why the district didn't just cancel classes yesterday.

"Our students are engaged in state testing this week and we didn't want to interrupt that," said East Valley Superintendent John Schieche. "If it had been electricity that was out for an entire day, yes, we would have had to make some different decisions."

Schieche says the students responded very well to the situation. The school scheduled breaks for kids to use working restrooms or water fountains. Unfortunately, however, the cafeteria was shut down yesterday.

Despite this, the students didn't mind what they had for lunch instead. The district brought in Domino's pizza.