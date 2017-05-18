Richland Kadlec hospital goes into lock down following patient threat

RICHLAND, WA - A local hospital was on lock down this afternoon, but everyone was okay. Reporter Mackenzie Maynard was at Kadlec Regional Medical Center as the lock down was lifted.

All of the entrances were blocked off by police following a threat to the hospital from a patient. Kadlec received a threat from a patient because of their hospital bill...that person threatened to bring a weapon to the Kadlec campus. From there, Richland Police dispatched to the main hospital as well as the Healthplex and CBC building.

"We restricted access to the emergency department so we could confirm identity and status," said Captain Mike Cobb with RPD. "So once that was done they were able to come in as needed; nobody was denied medical care."

The lock down was lifted after RPD confirmed there was no immediate threat to the staff and other patients inside the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing as they continue to question the suspect involved. Richland Police and Kadlec representatives tell NBC Right Now that, just like schools, they prepare for scenarios like this to go into a lock down as a precaution.