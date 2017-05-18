Viral vacations: make your trip pay for itselfPosted: Updated:
Kennewick Coast Guard boat found sunken in Snake River
Kennewick diversity survey open until June 16
Viral vacations: make your trip pay for itself
Richland Kadlec hospital goes into lock down following patient threat
Local kids get hands-on experience helping others in need
Kristina on the Course: Taking a drop from a cart path
For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina Shalhoup and Wine Valley Golf Club's Head Pro, John Thorsnes, discussed the problem of taking a drop from a cart path.More >>
Kennewick Coast Guard boat found sunken in Snake River
The Coast Guard vessel from Kennewick that sank in the Snake River yesterday was located today, and an investigation into why it sank is now underway.More >>
Kennewick diversity survey open until June 16
The City of Kennewick's diversity commission's survey for its residents is now open for the public to fill out.More >>
Richland Kadlec hospital goes into lock down following patient threat
A local hospital was on lock down this afternoon, but everyone was okay.More >>
MSA employees receive Lifesaving Awards for actions
Employees at Mission Support Alliance (MSA) are committed to safety both at work and at home.More >>
Five people rescued after boat capsizes
Everyone is okay after a Coast Guard ship with five people on-board capsized on the Snake River.More >>
Pasco Police looking for two suspects in armed robbery
Police are still looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery in Pasco.More >>
Local kids get hands-on experience helping others in need
Fifth graders spent the morning cleaning the yard of Anny Perez, who, because of her age, can't do the work on her own.More >>
'Friends of Badger Mountain' wants to remind hikers of 'poo problems'
There are a lot of people on Badger Mountain now that we're seeing these summer-like temperatures.More >>
Hermiston school bond fails in special election
It was not a good day for Hermiston School District as the proposed bond failed in the election; 58 percent voted no and 42 percent voted yes.More >>
