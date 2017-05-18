Car vs. semi accident spills some 50 gallons of fuel on roadPosted: Updated:
A Yakima remembrance in honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Week
Two furry officers strut their stuff for elementary students
Beckford murder trial comes to a close; he could leave prison at end of month
Teenagers help build homes for families in need
Yakima city leaders hold public safety forum
Car vs. semi accident spills some 50 gallons of fuel on road
A woman is recovering at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital after crashing into a semi.More >>
How East Valley Middle School handled a brief loss of water
Things are back to normal at East Valley Central Middle School, near Moxee.More >>
Two furry officers strut their stuff for elementary students
Elementary school kids at one school in Terrace Heights had the time of their lives during an assembly earlier today.More >>
A Yakima remembrance in honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Week
Members of the Honor Guard marched outside of the Yakima Police Department carrying flags.More >>
Investigation underway following death of 35 y.o. Yakima Corrections inmate
On May 17th at approximately 3:10 a.m., inmate Moon Martin, a 35-year-old male, was found unresponsive in his bunk in the Main Jail Annex housing unit D by his cellmates who notified Yakima County Corrections Officers.More >>
Washington unemployment rate drops to 4.6 percent
Washington state's unemployment rate dropped to 4.6 percent last month and the state added 1,200 new jobs.More >>
Beckford murder trial comes to a close; he could leave prison at end of month
After 20 long years, the cold case murder of Debbie Bailey comes to a close.More >>
New accommodations for pregnant workers become law
Gov. Jay Inslee today signed legislation providing new protections for pregnant women in the workplace.More >>
Union Gap police investigating armed robbery
On May 15th, 2017 at approximately 10:01 p.m., the Airline Market located at 1002 W Washington Avenue in Union Gap was robbed.More >>
Teenagers help build homes for families in need
The life of a family in need in Toppenish is about to change.More >>
