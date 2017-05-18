Car vs. semi accident spills some 50 gallons of fuel on road

YAKIMA, WA - A woman is recovering at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital after crashing into a semi.

The driver of a PT Cruiser slammed into one of the semi's gas tanks, sending dozens of gallons of fuel onto the road.

The crash happened just before 11:00 a.m. this morning on Valley Mall Boulevard and Longfibre Road.

Reporter Veronica Padilla spoke with the semi driver, who said he was going northbound on Longfibre when the driver in the PT Cruiser hit him as he was crossing an intersection. It took the semi a good 30 to 40 yards before it came to a complete stop.

There was a trail of gas all along the road, and there was significant damage to both vehicles. Yakima Fire estimates that some 50 gallons poured over the road.

Firefighters had to call in the Department of Ecology to bring in extra absorbent material to prevent the fuel from getting into the storm drains.

Luckily, the semi driver wasn't hurt. The driver of the PT Cruiser was taken to Virginia Mason with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by Yakima and Union Gap Police.