Kennewick diversity survey open until June 16

KENNEWICK, WA - The City of Kennewick's diversity commission's survey for its residents is now open for the public to fill out.

Commission members were on hand this evening at Kennewick City Hall to answer any questions people had when filling out the survey, and people were able to take the survey right in the council chambers today.

A variety of questions regarding diversity are asked in the survey.

"Do I feel treated fairly in the City of Kennewick?" said Ubi Creek, Co-Chair with the Kennewick Diversity Commission. "Would I recommend people that I know to live in the City of Kennewick?"

You can take the survey online on the City of Kennewick's website. The survey is open for Kennewick residents to take until June 16th. If you have any questions, you may contact the city.