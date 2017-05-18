Kennewick Coast Guard boat found sunken in Snake River

KENNEWICK, WA - The Coast Guard vessel from Kennewick that sank in the Snake River yesterday was located today, and an investigation into why it sank is now underway.

Reporter Rex Carlin spoke with a spokesperson for the Coast Guard, who told him the 26-foot boat was found submerged in the Snake River near Little Goose Dam.

The next step is for investigators to see the boat in person to figure out why it sank with its five crew members on board.

The crew was performing maintenance on buoys in the river yesterday afternoon, and all five crew members went into the water...where they were picked up by a Good Samaritan who took them to shore.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

The investigation is still pending so they still don't know exactly what caused the boat to sink.