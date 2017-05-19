Man arrested after barricading himself in apartment

UPDATE 1:45AM - SWAT safely arrested 34 year old Arthur Madrigal from the apartment on charges of second degree assault. Investigators are now searching the apartment. The roadway is back open.

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police and the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team are trying to get a barricaded suspect to come out of an apartment. It all started around 12:45 Friday morning.

Kennewick Police say the man refused to leave Apartment A on the 4200 Block of West Kennewick Avenue. The man is a suspect in a fight on Thursday involving a gun.

Officers have blocked off Kennewick Avenue and are asking people to avoid the area.

