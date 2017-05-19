SWAT arrests Othello man for felony assault after standoff

10:15 a.m. UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - On May 18th at about 9:00 a.m., Kennewick officers responded to the area of 4200 W. Kennewick Avenue, where 34-year-old Arthur Madrigal of Othello, with reported gang affiliations, had confronted a group of residents at the apartments. Madrigal was reportedly trying to fight another male for looking at him. Madrigal pulled out a handgun from his waistband, then left in a vehicle as police were responding.

Madrigal was not located until he returned to the location at about 7:00 p.m. in the evening. The Kennewick Criminal Apprehension Team responded and developed information that Madrigal was inside apartment #A.

When Madrigal refused to come out, a search warrant was obtained and due to the previous display of the firearm the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team was utilized to take Madrigal into custody.

SWAT arrived to the scene and after a short standoff Madrigal was arrested and booked for felony assault.

------------------

KENNEWICK, WA - One man is in the Benton County Jail after an assault and short standoff with police.

Around 9:00 Thursday morning, KPD responded to the 4200 Block of West Kennewick Ave. where 34-year-old Arthur Madrigal of Othello was allegedly trying to fight a man looking for him. Madrigal pulled out a handgun, then drove off in a car as police arrived.

Police found Madrigal at the same place around 7:00 Thursday night.

Madrigal refused to come out and the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team came to help get him into custody. He is now facing charges for felony assault.

Police are still investigating.

------------------

1:45 a.m. UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - SWAT safely arrested 34-year-old Arthur Madrigal from the apartment on charges of second degree assault. Investigators are now searching the apartment. The roadway is back open.

------------------

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police and the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team are trying to get a barricaded suspect to come out of an apartment. It all started around 12:45 Friday morning.

Kennewick Police say the man refused to leave Apartment A on the 4200 Block of West Kennewick Avenue. The man is a suspect in a fight on Thursday involving a gun.

Officers have blocked off Kennewick Avenue and are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.