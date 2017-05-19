Three plead guilty in drug-related death of 20-year-old woman

ELLENSBURG, WA - Three suspects are scheduled to be sentenced next week in the drug-related death of 20-year old Morgin Martin earlier this year.

Back in January, Ellensburg Police found Martin unresponsive on the 400 Block of West University Way. Medics took her to the hospital where she later died.

After investigating, police arrested 64-year-old James Pearson, 59-year-old David Leitch and 55-year-old Cassie Leitch in connection to the death.

All three plead guilty to controlled substance homicide in court Thursday.