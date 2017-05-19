Brown and Inslee call for increased federal Hanford fundingPosted: Updated:
Tri-Cities VideoMore>>
-
Kennewick Coast Guard boat found sunken in Snake River
Kennewick Coast Guard boat found sunken in Snake River
Kennewick diversity survey open until June 16
Kennewick diversity survey open until June 16
Viral vacations: make your trip pay for itself
Viral vacations: make your trip pay for itself
Richland Kadlec hospital goes into lock down following patient threat
Richland Kadlec hospital goes into lock down following patient threat
Local kids get hands-on experience helping others in need
Local kids get hands-on experience helping others in need
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
'Deadliest Catch' star arrested after alleged Uber driver assault
'Deadliest Catch' star arrested after alleged Uber driver assault
Celebrity crab-boat captain Sig Hansen was arrested after he allegedly spat on an Uber driver in Seattle and kicked and dented the driver's car upon learning he couldn't pay cash for his ride home.More >>
Celebrity crab-boat captain Sig Hansen was arrested after he allegedly spat on an Uber driver in Seattle and kicked and dented the driver's car upon learning he couldn't pay cash for his ride home.More >>
Brown and Inslee call for increased federal Hanford funding
Brown and Inslee call for increased federal Hanford funding
Governors Kate Brown and Jay Inslee yesterday sent a letter to President Donald Trump and federal energy and budget officials urging increased funding for Hanford cleanup efforts.More >>
Governors Kate Brown and Jay Inslee yesterday sent a letter to President Donald Trump and federal energy and budget officials urging increased funding for Hanford cleanup efforts.More >>
SWAT arrests Othello man for felony assault after standoff
SWAT arrests Othello man for felony assault after standoff
One man is in the Benton County Jail after an assault and short standoff with police.More >>
One man is in the Benton County Jail after an assault and short standoff with police.More >>
Kristina on the Course: Taking a drop from a cart path
Kristina on the Course: Taking a drop from a cart path
For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina Shalhoup and Wine Valley Golf Club's Head Pro, John Thorsnes, discussed the problem of taking a drop from a cart path.More >>
For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina Shalhoup and Wine Valley Golf Club's Head Pro, John Thorsnes, discussed the problem of taking a drop from a cart path.More >>
Kennewick Coast Guard boat found sunken in Snake River
Kennewick Coast Guard boat found sunken in Snake River
The Coast Guard vessel from Kennewick that sank in the Snake River yesterday was located today, and an investigation into why it sank is now underway.More >>
The Coast Guard vessel from Kennewick that sank in the Snake River yesterday was located today, and an investigation into why it sank is now underway.More >>
Kennewick diversity survey open until June 16
Kennewick diversity survey open until June 16
The City of Kennewick's diversity commission's survey for its residents is now open for the public to fill out.More >>
The City of Kennewick's diversity commission's survey for its residents is now open for the public to fill out.More >>
Richland Kadlec hospital goes into lock down following patient threat
Richland Kadlec hospital goes into lock down following patient threat
A local hospital was on lock down this afternoon, but everyone was okay.More >>
A local hospital was on lock down this afternoon, but everyone was okay.More >>
MSA employees receive Lifesaving Awards for actions
MSA employees receive Lifesaving Awards for actions
Employees at Mission Support Alliance (MSA) are committed to safety both at work and at home.More >>
Employees at Mission Support Alliance (MSA) are committed to safety both at work and at home.More >>
Five people rescued after boat capsizes
Five people rescued after boat capsizes
Everyone is okay after a Coast Guard ship with five people on-board capsized on the Snake River.More >>
Everyone is okay after a Coast Guard ship with five people on-board capsized on the Snake River.More >>
Pasco Police looking for two suspects in armed robbery
Pasco Police looking for two suspects in armed robbery
Police are still looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery in Pasco.More >>
Police are still looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery in Pasco.More >>