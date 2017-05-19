'Deadliest Catch' star arrested after alleged Uber driver assaultPosted: Updated:
Kennewick Coast Guard boat found sunken in Snake River
Kennewick diversity survey open until June 16
Viral vacations: make your trip pay for itself
Richland Kadlec hospital goes into lock down following patient threat
Local kids get hands-on experience helping others in need
"Click It or Ticket" seat belt enforcement campaign starts Monday
As Washingtonians prepare for upcoming summer travel, the Washington Traffic Safety Commission emphasizes the simplest step in keeping families safe: buckle up.More >>
3x expected contamination found in double-shell tank and on worker's clothes
Ongoing radiological monitoring showed contamination on the unit that was three times the planned limit.More >>
'Deadliest Catch' star arrested after alleged Uber driver assault
Celebrity crab-boat captain Sig Hansen was arrested after he allegedly spat on an Uber driver in Seattle and kicked and dented the driver's car upon learning he couldn't pay cash for his ride home.More >>
Brown and Inslee call for increased federal Hanford funding
Governors Kate Brown and Jay Inslee yesterday sent a letter to President Donald Trump and federal energy and budget officials urging increased funding for Hanford cleanup efforts.More >>
SWAT arrests Othello man for felony assault after standoff
One man is in the Benton County Jail after an assault and short standoff with police.More >>
Kristina on the Course: Taking a drop from a cart path
For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina Shalhoup and Wine Valley Golf Club's Head Pro, John Thorsnes, discussed the problem of taking a drop from a cart path.More >>
Kennewick Coast Guard boat found sunken in Snake River
The Coast Guard vessel from Kennewick that sank in the Snake River yesterday was located today, and an investigation into why it sank is now underway.More >>
Kennewick diversity survey open until June 16
The City of Kennewick's diversity commission's survey for its residents is now open for the public to fill out.More >>
Richland Kadlec hospital goes into lock down following patient threat
A local hospital was on lock down this afternoon, but everyone was okay.More >>
MSA employees receive Lifesaving Awards for actions
Employees at Mission Support Alliance (MSA) are committed to safety both at work and at home.More >>
