Free veterans will clinic in Yakima tomorrow

YAKIMA, WA - If you are a military veteran, there is going to be a very special event for you in Yakima this weekend. A group of Jag officers are offering a free will clinic for veterans on Saturday, Armed Forces Day.

"We have a lot of military veterans who have served their country honorably," said Major Jeremie Dufault with the U.S. Army. "We want to make sure that they're taken care of."

Maj. Dufault is the project leader for a free military veterans will clinic that will be held at Davis High School in Yakima starting bright and early tomorrow at 8:00 a.m.

"One of my favorite parts about what we're doing is that we're having some high school students who will be participating in the event, serving refreshments and also interviewing the veterans," Maj. Dufault said. "There's a lot of heroes in our community, and we want to make sure that the next generation understands and appreciates the sacrifices that those veterans have made in service of our country."

Local attorneys are also volunteering their time, creating basic wills that will give veterans and their spouses peace of mind.

Veterans will just need to bring documents proving their service.

"Which could be a DD-214 with the discharge of honorable on it," Maj. Dufault explained. "Also, a VA benefits card would work, or a military retiree card."

The clinic is an important step for all former military members, especially those who may not talk about their service. Their families are often unaware they want a military honors burial.

"When you ask the question, they say, 'oh, that would be great.' They've earned their 21-gun salute and if this country can give it to them and if this will clinic can give that to them then that's something we'd like to do."

Maj. Dufault suggests veterans bring names, addresses, and telephone numbers of loved ones they wish to include in their will.

The free will clinic for veterans at Davis High School is from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.