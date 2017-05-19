Need a crazy fun workout? The Insane Inflatable 5K is tomorrow!

KENNEWICK, WA - We're always looking for exciting new ways to get in shape, whether it's taking a class at the gym or trying a new sport. But one event happening tomorrow will give you an exercise experience unlike any other, and there's still time to sign up.

Reporter Kristina Shalhoup learned that tomorrow, you can slip, slide, and bounce your way through the Insane Inflatable 5K.

"It's a 5K, 3.1 miles," said Jordan Benghiat, Event Coordinator of the Insane Inflatable 5K.

Just like any 5K, but unlike other 5Ks, the race isn't based on running alone.

"Eleven obstacles of inflatable stuff," Benghiat explained.

And while obstacles might sound intimidating, this inflatable event is all about fun.

"This isn't one of those races where you have to crawl under barbed wire," said Benghiat.

And guess what? You don't even have to run the course.

"If you wanna walk it, skip it, dog crawl it."

So far, 1,200 people have signed up for the 5K tomorrow, and if you'd like to join them, you can register on-site or at insaneinflatable5k.com.