New distillery brings a unique flavor to the Yakima Valley

TERRACE HEIGHTS, WA - Terrace Heights distillery 'Jose Miguel Puro' is open for business.

"Jose Miguel Puro is a distinctive drink that is made from grapes," said the owner, Michael Chugg.

The distillery will make 17 different types of liquors, including vodka, moonshine, and brandy.

"We have our signature Jose Miguel Puro cinnamon brandy, that is naturally flavored," Chugg explained. "We also have our un-aged brandy, which is similar to pisco."

They also have different flavors.

"We have a rhubarb vodka that's just going to be out of this world; we have some cherry vodka, and peach," said Chugg. "We are using all the various fruits that will make it so it is from the Yakima Valley."

And that's what makes it unique.

"It is going to be extremely smooth, very tasty, it's not going to give you an after bite," Chugg said. "We don't put any sulfates or added sugar, or any coloring. It is all naturally flavored."

Jose Miguel Puro will create 30 jobs. Mass production starts at the beginning of June, and a tasting room will also be set up in about a month.