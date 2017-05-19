Local elementary kids get a yoga lesson from Kenyan yoga instructors

PASCO, WA - Reporter Mackenzie Maynard visited Virgie Robinson Elementary in Pasco as they got a special lesson on African Bapiste Yoga today. The students took a break from their textbooks and enjoyed a special yoga lesson from instructors who are visiting all the way from Kenya.

The instructors are with the African Youth Project, and Tri-Cities is the first stop on their tour. Sarah Hill helped coordinate the month-long adventure, and she says a local yoga studio is why these special yogis are visiting eastern Washington.

"We put out an invitation for people to host HHH tour, Hugs, Handstands, and Happiness," Hill explained.

And it was Whitney Davis, owner of Pure Yoga in Richland, who responded to that invitation. She's been studying their yoga practice for four years. Two years ago at her training she made two particular goals.

"And so I set two goals at that training," Davis said. "To open a yoga studio and to go to Kenya. It's huge, so huge, it's huge for me."

And today, she was able to share Africa Yoga Project instructors Nicole Akoth and Kevin Ogutu and their practices with the kids at Virgie Robinson, and you could say they certainly enjoyed it.

"That's where we all start from," said Akoth. "We teach kids a lot in Kenya."

"That's exactly what I love about kids," Ogutu said. "When they love something, they express themselves fully."

There are eight stops after Tri-Cities for them. From here, Bend, Oregon, then California, and then over to Colorado. They'll wrap up the tour midway through June.

While here in the U.S., they're hoping to raise money for their project.

To learn more about the project click here: www.africayogaproject.org.

To donate to the project, click here: www.z2systems.com/np/clients/ayoga/donation.jsp.