Hometown Proud: A gardening club unlike any other in Umatilla

UMATILLA, OR - For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Rex Carlin learned that one Umatilla club has been keeping the city looking good since the 1930s. The Umatilla Garden Club is a group of more than a dozen locals who keep the area looking good, having been a staple in the area for decades and also providing educational opportunities for the people of Umatilla.

The Umatilla Garden Club dates back to 1938, and detailed records of the club's past are found at the city's historical museum.

Today the club is as strong as ever, but for these members, it's about more than actually gardening, it's about educating.

"When you have a plant sale, you have plants and people don't know about planting or even their names," said Cece Delfs, a member of the club. "And you help them with that. We encourage them to know those things. We do flower arranging workshops from time to time because once you grow those beautiful flowers then you know what to do with them."

For these ladies, Garden Club is an important contributor in making sure the city of Umatilla looks its best...but even for experienced gardeners, there's always something new to learn that they can pass along to others in the area.

"Garden Club has always been an educational outlet for me," Delfs said. "I've learned a lot. I've been in Garden Club for probably 40-some years, and I can still learn more things every time."

Learning and giving back to the city of Umatilla, a place these gardeners call home.

The Garden Club is actually having a plant sale tomorrow at the Ace Hardware in Hermiston, and Delfs says they'll be sharing some of their knowledge on gardening there as well.