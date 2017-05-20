Painters help Habitat for Humanity

PASCO, WA.-- With the sunny weekend, a lot of people in the Tri-Cities spent their time outdoors. One group in Pasco took it as an opportunity to give back. This week was Sherwin Williams's "National Paint Week", where the company enlists workers to help community projects.

Each year, the goal is to help 275 communities or more, and this year, ours was one of them. Sherwin Williams workers, with the help of Buzzini's Custom Paint, painted a house for Habitat for Humanity a color blue that matched the sky, which was chosen by the family that will soon live there. That family has been waiting for the house for two years now.

"I think all of us walk a way feeling good to take part in it," Tristan Crandlemire, with Sherwin Williams told KNDU. "It's good to give back to the community especially for a deserving family."