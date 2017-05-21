"Controlled Access Area" around PUREX facility lifted



Richland, WA- The "Controlled Access Area" around the PUREX facility in the 200 East Area was lifted after crews successfully placed a protective cover over the tunnel.

The cover was placed over the tunnel around 12 o'clock Saturday afternoon.

Traffic restrictions in the 200 East Area including South Canton Avenue are no longer in place. According to Hanford, employees can report to their normal work location at their regularly scheduled times.

