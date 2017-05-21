Man airlifted to Harborview after shot in the face

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA- Around 7:15 Saturday night, deputies from the Yakima Sheriff’s Office were sent to a call of a male subject that had been shot in the face. The victim was identified as a 24-year-old male living in the Toppenish area.

Deputies learned the victim was waiting at the crosswalk on Fort Rd at Hwy 97 waiting to cross. He was in the company of a close relative at the time. The victim and other witnesses reported a silver sedan turned from Fort Rd onto northbound Hwy 97. A rear seat passenger in the silver car leaned out and yelled something at the victim and his relative before pulling out a pistol and opening fire.

At least 5 shots were fired and one of them struck the victim in the face. Spent shell casings were recovered at the scene. The suspect vehicle fled north on Hwy 97 and was believed to have four occupants. The vehicle was described as possibly being a late 90’s or early 2000’s Honda Accord or Accura four door sedan. At this point it is not known if the incident was gang related. The victim did not know the suspects and claims no gang involvement. The victim did not have any gang involvement that local authorities are aware of.

The victim was taken to the Toppenish Hospital where he was initially treated. At the time of the incident the injuries did not appear to be life threatening. The victim was air lifted to Harborview Hospital in Seattle for surgery. At this time no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Yakima Sheriff’s Office, Detective Division.