Man airlifted to Harborview after shot in the face

Man airlifted to Harborview after shot in the facePosted: Updated:
-
National Paint Week
Local elementary kids get a yoga lesson from Kenyan yoga instructors
Hometown Proud: A gardening club unlike any other in Umatilla
Need a crazy fun workout? The Insane Inflatable 5K is tomorrow!
Hometown Proud: Some unique Oregon history in the town of Umatilla
Local elementary kids get a yoga lesson from Kenyan yoga instructors
Reporter Mackenzie Maynard visited Virgie Robinson Elementary in Pasco as they got a special lesson on African Bapiste Yoga today.More >>
Hometown Proud: A gardening club unlike any other in Umatilla
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Rex Carlin learned that one Umatilla club has been keeping the city looking good since the 1930s.More >>
Need a crazy fun workout? The Insane Inflatable 5K is tomorrow!
We're always looking for exciting new ways to get in shape, whether it's taking a class at the gym or trying a new sport.More >>
Hometown Proud: Some unique Oregon history in the town of Umatilla
For this week's segment of Hometown Proud, we got a one-stop-shop history lesson for Umatilla's past.More >>
3x expected contamination found in double-shell tank and on worker's clothes
Ongoing radiological monitoring showed contamination on the unit that was three times the planned limit.More >>
Inslee signs bill for prevention of elk-involved collisions
Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a bill that directs the WDFW and the WSDOT to conduct an elk management pilot project to reduce elk highway collisions.More >>
"Click It or Ticket" seat belt enforcement campaign starts Monday
As Washingtonians prepare for upcoming summer travel, the Washington Traffic Safety Commission emphasizes the simplest step in keeping families safe: buckle up.More >>
'Deadliest Catch' star arrested after alleged Uber driver assault
Celebrity crab-boat captain Sig Hansen was arrested after he allegedly spat on an Uber driver in Seattle and kicked and dented the driver's car upon learning he couldn't pay cash for his ride home.More >>
Brown and Inslee call for increased federal Hanford funding
Governors Kate Brown and Jay Inslee yesterday sent a letter to President Donald Trump and federal energy and budget officials urging increased funding for Hanford cleanup efforts.More >>
SWAT arrests Othello man for felony assault after standoff
One man is in the Benton County Jail after an assault and short standoff with police.More >>
