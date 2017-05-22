Pasco PD asks for your help identifying armed robbery suspect from Monday morning

Officers say he appears to have a black semi-automatic pistal from surveillance video rolling at the scene. The man walked into the store around 6:16 a.m. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash, scratch tickets and possibly some packs of cigarettes.

PASCO, WA- Pasco police are looking for an armed robbery suspect after he demanded cash from a clerk at the EconoMart on Oregon and Lewis Street Monday morning.

Officers say he appears to have a black semi-automatic pistol from surveillance video rolling at the scene. The man walked into the store around 6:16 a.m. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash, scratch tickets and possibly some packs of cigarettes.

Witnesses say he ran northbound up Main Street and may have had a car parked on Clark to get away in.

"Anyone with info about this suspect's identity or this case is urged to immediately call (509) 545-3421 weekdays, (509)545-3510 nights and weekends," according to a post on Pasco Police's Facebook page. If you know who the suspect is or where he currently is, call 911.

