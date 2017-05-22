Firefighters start wildfire training

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA.-- Sunday afternoon, Yakima County Fire District 5 began training their newest team members for the summer ahead. Although, training officer Dave Martin, told KNDU that fire season here is year-round, summer certainly brings its own challenges.

During the training session, eleven new firefighters, as well as some seasoned vets, gathered on Phillip John Road to work on the techniques they would use in the event of a wildfire. Some of those drills involved backfires, while others pressed the importance of making a fire-line.

However, while all of the exercises were educational, the underlying message of them all was to ensure safety, now, and in the future.

"What they're doing isn't just a fun thing to do on the weekend," Martin said. "It's serious business and they need to understand and pay attention to what we're doing."

With this in mind, the trainees seemed much more prepared for the work ahead.