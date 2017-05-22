Stay safe on the water as temperatures begin to risePosted: Updated:
Tri-Cities VideoMore>>
-
Rattlesnake dangers: how to avoid getting bitten and what to do if you are
Rattlesnake dangers: how to avoid getting bitten and what to do if you are
Stay safe on the water as temperatures begin to rise
Stay safe on the water as temperatures begin to rise
West Richland ranked 12th safest city in Washington
West Richland ranked 12th safest city in Washington
Highway 395 Crash
Highway 395 Crash
Wildfire Training
Wildfire Training
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
"Switch" issue causes 911 outage for landlines in Mattawa area
"Switch" issue causes 911 outage for landlines in Mattawa area
Right now, CenturyLink customers are experiencing an outage for landlines trying to call 911.More >>
Right now, CenturyLink customers are experiencing an outage for landlines trying to call 911.More >>
Burned body found after fire at Oregon bridge extinguished
Burned body found after fire at Oregon bridge extinguished
Authorities say a burned body was found at a homeless camp in eastern Oregon.More >>
Authorities say a burned body was found at a homeless camp in eastern Oregon.More >>
Rattlesnake dangers: how to avoid getting bitten and what to do if you are
Rattlesnake dangers: how to avoid getting bitten and what to do if you are
It's definitely hiking season, and as the weather warms up, a lot of those critters we don't see during the winter months are also coming out.More >>
It's definitely hiking season, and as the weather warms up, a lot of those critters we don't see during the winter months are also coming out.More >>
West Richland ranked 12th safest city in Washington
West Richland ranked 12th safest city in Washington
When it comes to moving to a new city, safety is usually a top priority in peoples' minds.More >>
When it comes to moving to a new city, safety is usually a top priority in peoples' minds.More >>
Stay safe on the water as temperatures begin to rise
Stay safe on the water as temperatures begin to rise
With temperatures into the 90s this week, many of us are trying to get out on the water.More >>
With temperatures into the 90s this week, many of us are trying to get out on the water.More >>
Pasco PD asks for your help identifying armed robbery suspect from Monday morning
Pasco PD asks for your help identifying armed robbery suspect from Monday morningPASCO, WA- Pasco police are looking for an armed robbery suspect after he demanded cash from a clerk at the EconoMart on Oregon and Lewis Street Monday morning. Officers say he appears to have a black semi-automatic pistol from surveillance video rolling at the scene. The man walked into the store around 6:16 a.m. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash, scratch tickets and possibly some packs of cigarettes. Witnesses say he ran northbound up Main Street and may have had a ...More >>PASCO, WA- Pasco police are looking for an armed robbery suspect after he demanded cash from a clerk at the EconoMart on Oregon and Lewis Street Monday morning. Officers say he appears to have a black semi-automatic pistol from surveillance video rolling at the scene. The man walked into the store around 6:16 a.m. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash, scratch tickets and possibly some packs of cigarettes. Witnesses say he ran northbound up Main Street and may have had a ...More >>
Local elementary kids get a yoga lesson from Kenyan yoga instructors
Local elementary kids get a yoga lesson from Kenyan yoga instructors
Reporter Mackenzie Maynard visited Virgie Robinson Elementary in Pasco as they got a special lesson on African Bapiste Yoga today.More >>
Reporter Mackenzie Maynard visited Virgie Robinson Elementary in Pasco as they got a special lesson on African Bapiste Yoga today.More >>
Hometown Proud: A gardening club unlike any other in Umatilla
Hometown Proud: A gardening club unlike any other in Umatilla
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Rex Carlin learned that one Umatilla club has been keeping the city looking good since the 1930s.More >>
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Rex Carlin learned that one Umatilla club has been keeping the city looking good since the 1930s.More >>
Need a crazy fun workout? The Insane Inflatable 5K is tomorrow!
Need a crazy fun workout? The Insane Inflatable 5K is tomorrow!
We're always looking for exciting new ways to get in shape, whether it's taking a class at the gym or trying a new sport.More >>
We're always looking for exciting new ways to get in shape, whether it's taking a class at the gym or trying a new sport.More >>
Hometown Proud: Some unique Oregon history in the town of Umatilla
Hometown Proud: Some unique Oregon history in the town of Umatilla
For this week's segment of Hometown Proud, we got a one-stop-shop history lesson for Umatilla's past.More >>
For this week's segment of Hometown Proud, we got a one-stop-shop history lesson for Umatilla's past.More >>