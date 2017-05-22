West Richland ranked 12th safest city in Washington

WEST RICHLAND, WA - When it comes to moving to a new city, safety is usually a top priority in peoples' minds. SafeWise has ranked the 20 safest cities in Washington by combining research, FBI reports and population data, and the City of West Richland landed the 12th spot as one of the safest in our state.

Reporter Stefani Zenteno learned that topping the list is the City of Mattawa. SafeWise picked the city because a total of four violent crimes and 23 property crimes were noted on the most recent FBI crime report.

The closest city in our area that made the list is West Richland, taking 12th place as compared to its previous 23rd place. Captain Thomas Grego with the West Richland Police Department says they try hard to work with the community.

"Yes, working with the community is a big part of it; we know we can't do this by ourselves and we count on the community to tell us what is going on out there," said Capt. Grego. "But the officers are out there patrolling the neighborhoods and do what they can, but can't be everywhere at once."

Residents are more than happy to be living in a city where they can feel comfortable and safe.

"I think that just shows the commitment that our city services have to continuing on to be a safe, nice community even though we are having this huge growth growing," said Shiela Giese.

Cities across Washington are coming together to create inclusive communities and to embrace different backgrounds, and according to SafeWise, taking care of one another helped these 20 cities minimize crime. Other cities that made the cut were Connell in 3rd place, Pullman in 8th, and Selah in 14th. Those that didn't make it to the list were Pasco ranking at 42 and Kennewick landing at 63.